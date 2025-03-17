Nicaragua Ranks Highest in Gender Equity in the Americas and #6 Globally, According to the World Economic Forum, So Why Are They Under Sanctions?

Managua, Nicaragua — If you asked 100 people in the U.S. or the U.K. to name the country leading gender equity in the Americas, it’s unlikely anyone would correctly answer Nicaragua. This lack of awareness reflects the success of a decades-long imperialist campaign to discredit and undermine Nicaragua’s remarkable achievements since the 1979 revolution.

The U.S has continuously attempted to destroy the Sandinista revolution, from the contra wars, through active support for the 16 years of neo-liberal government, to the 2018 attempted coup, and the current punitive economic sanctions.

In March 2025, during International Women’s Day, a delegation of solidarity activists traveled to Nicaragua with Casa Ben Linder and Jubilee House Community to witness firsthand the progress made by women since the revolution. The delegation met with a wide range of individuals and institutions driving these advancements, including mayors, deputy mayors, hospital and clinic directors, governmental ministers, police captains, patients, health promoters, preschoolers, mothers, women members in the National Assembly, technical school trainees, social workers, nurses, and more. These meetings took place in Managua, Ciudad Sandino, Ciudad Darío, Estelí, San Nicolás, San Juan de Limay, El Sauce and San Juan de Oriente.

The Family-Community Model: A National Priority

In recent years, Nicaragua has enacted numerous laws and constitutional reforms to institutionalize gender equity and the rights of Indigenous and Afro-descendant people’s rights. Unlike many countries that merely pay lip service to such principles, Nicaragua has implemented a comprehensive, nationwide program that extends from the national level down to individual families and communities. At the heart of this effort is Nicaragua’s family-community model, which reflects the nation’s commitment to eradicating poverty and promoting social equity.

Key Achievements in Gender Equity

50/50 Representation : Nicaragua has implemented a groundbreaking 50/50 policy, ensuring equal gender representation in all levels of decision-making, from local councils to national government bodies. Women now hold 60% of the seats in the National Assembly and 75% of ministerial and vice-ministerial positions.

: Nicaragua has implemented a groundbreaking 50/50 policy, ensuring equal gender representation in all levels of decision-making, from local councils to national government bodies. Women now hold 60% of the seats in the National Assembly and 75% of ministerial and vice-ministerial positions. Collaborative Governance: Ministries, mayoral offices, the National Assembly, and nonprofits work in unison to prioritize prevention, education, and community well-being.

Ministries, mayoral offices, the National Assembly, and nonprofits work in unison to prioritize prevention, education, and community well-being. Women’s Police Departments: Specialized units have been established to address gender-based violence, child abuse, and support women and children’s safety.

Specialized units have been established to address gender-based violence, child abuse, and support women and children’s safety. Free Education and Healthcare: Universal access to education and healthcare has been a cornerstone of Nicaragua’s efforts to empower women and reduce poverty.

Universal access to education and healthcare has been a cornerstone of Nicaragua’s efforts to empower women and reduce poverty. Self-determination: Indigenous and Afro-descendants have communal title to lands making up nearly one-third of Nicaragua’s national territory.

A Model of Socialist Progress

Nicaragua’s achievements are a testament to its commitment to building a socialist society centered on equity, justice, and the vibrant culture of community empowerment. The country’s progress stands in stark contrast to the negative narratives often propagated by Western media.

As an FSLN leader told us, “A country that does not educate itself does not move forward”. In that spirit we encourage you not to take our word—or any Western media source—as the final say. Visit Nicaragua with an open mind, witness these advancements for yourself, and be inspired by a nation actively working to create a more just and equitable society.

Jameela Alexander, USA

Kenneth Yale, USA

Deanna Risser, USA

Geraldine Cawthorne, UK