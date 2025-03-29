Mineral Deal Gives the US Total Control over Ukraine’s Future

Imagine if Russia or China had suggested a deal with this content and these intentions, depriving Ukraine of its sovereignty

This is posted on Sebastian Sas’ important YouTube Channel with no less than 120,000 subscribers. His succinct analysis is based on an article published by the NED, EU and NATO-supported Ukraine-based newspaper, European Pravda.

I hope you are half as shocked as Sas — and I — are. Because, remember that this war, this destruction of Ukraine has been caused by the Russia-NATO conflict — that is, by the Obama administration’s regime change in Kiev in 2014, the US-led NATO’s expansion and the US/Western pumping of arms into Ukraine.

Now, Ukraine is destined to be paying for generations ahead and give away its natural resources to an extent that makes it impossible to see it as a sovereign state in the future. The Trump Regime’s proposal is in colonial-slave style — also meant to undermine the European Union’s plans…

UPDATE (29 March 2025)

“Zelensky REFUSES The Mineral Deal And BETS Everything On The EU”