Complicity in the Mass Murder of Children, Women, and Men

I have sent the following Letter to major Australian media and to nearly all Federal and Victorian State MPs:

Mainstream Western media (e.g. the BBC) have published the estimate in the leading medical journal The Lancet that violent (direct) deaths in Gaza totalled 64,260 in 9 months i.e. 111,000 by the Ceasefire on 20 January 2025. However they resolutely ignore expert estimates also published in The Lancet that non-violent (indirect) deaths from imposed deprivation may be 4 times greater, this indicating Gaza deaths from violence and imposed deprivation totalling about 553,000 or 23% of the pre-war population by 20 January 2025. Noting that under-5 infants are 70% of avoidable deaths from deprivation in impoverished countries (Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”), it is estimated that these deaths include those of 393,000 children, 51,000 women and 113,000 men. As is my duty I have informed nearly all Federal and Victorian State MPs. The only MPs consistently demanding an immediate and permanent Ceasefire and an end to the deadly Occupation have been the Greens and several Independents (notably Senators Lidia Thorpe and Fatima Payman). Silence is complicity. Informed Australians voting for Gaza Genocide-complicit Labor, the worse Coalition and indeed nearly all non-Green candidates are complicit in the mass murder of children, women and men (cc MPs).