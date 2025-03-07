Capriciousness

The assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Malcolm X represent some of the most pivotal and tragic moments in modern American history. While official narratives attribute these killings to lone gunmen, persistent questions remain about potential covert influences behind these events. One of the most controversial theories suggests a connection to MKUltra, the CIA’s clandestine mind control program designed to manipulate behavior through psychological conditioning, hypnosis, and drug experimentation.