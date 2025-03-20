Buying Time for Genocide

The ceasefire did not exist. What we had was a slowing down of killings, and now that too will continue at its former speed. —Samah Sabawi

As Israel ramps up its attacks on Gaza, our latest visual exposes how the U.S. and Israel never really wanted a ceasefire. They worked together for months to block international efforts to end the genocide, all while the U.S. continued to supply Israel with weapons. Even after the ceasefire was announced, Israel continued to kill hundreds of Palestinians and block humanitarian aid, committing more than 1,000 violations of the agreement.

In this moment, we remind ourselves and the world that there was no halt to the killing and starvation of Palestinians over the last two months. Only a global arms embargo will force Israel to stop the genocide.