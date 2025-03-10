For that some should rule and others be ruled is a thing not only necessary, but expedient; from the hour of their birth, some are marked out for subjection, others for rule…
— Aristotle, Politics
Aristotle
Slave owner and supporter of slavery
Slave owner and supporter of slavery
by Allen Forrest / March 10th, 2025
