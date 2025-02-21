The Struggle for a Zone of Peace Continues

US/NATO Out of Our Americas Network Launches

Today, the US/NATO Out of Our Americas Network officially launches, marking a bold and action-oriented next phase in the Zone of Peace campaign. This date, commemorating the assassinations of Malcolm X and Augusto C. Sandino, serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring struggle for sovereignty, self-determination, and liberation from colonialism, imperialism and all nefarious forces that impede peace. The Network is dedicated to building a coordinated, internationalist struggle to expel the U.S./EU/NATO Axis of Domination from the Americas and beyond.

The Zone of Peace campaign has been building and coordinating resistance against militarism, imperialism, and colonialism. Now, the US/NATO Out of Our Americas Network takes this struggle to the next level by emphasizing strategic, grassroots-led action to dismantle the structures of oppression that threaten the sovereignty and dignity of peoples across the hemisphere.

The Masses Will Lead the Way

The success of this historic task lies in the power of the people. It is the masses—workers, farmers, African and Indigenous communities, students, activists, and all those who believe in justice and people(s)-centered human rights—who will drive the expulsion of the U.S./EU/NATO Axis of Domination. Through concerted and unified anti-militarist, anti-imperialist, and internationalist actions, we will challenge the economic, political, and military interventions that perpetuate violence in our region.

The Network calls for principled unity across borders, recognizing that the fight against imperialism is a global struggle. From Guantanamo to Port au Prince, the southside of Chicago to the palenques in Guayaquil, and beyond, we stand in solidarity with all movements working to build a Nuestra América free from domination and exploitation.

A Call to Action

The launch of the US/NATO Out of Our Americas Network is not just a declaration of principles—it is a call to action. We invite individuals, organizations, and movements to join us in this critical effort. Together, we will:

Organize grassroots campaigns to resist U.S./NATO military bases and interventions

Build international solidarity to expose and oppose imperialist agendas.

Advocate for policies that prioritize peace, sovereignty, and people(s)-centered human rights over war by any of its names (sanctions, lawfare, etc)

Educate and mobilize communities to take collective action against forces that oppose the sovereignty of our region

Honoring the Legacy of Malcolm X and Sandino

On this historic day, we honor the legacies of Malcolm X and Sandino, whose unwavering commitment to justice and liberation continues to inspire us. Their sacrifices remind us that the struggle for a better world is ongoing, and it is our responsibility to carry their work forward.

The US/NATO Out of Our Americas Network is committed to building a future where the Americas are truly a Zone of Peace—a region free from foreign domination, where the rights and dignity of all peoples are respected.

Join us in this vital struggle. The time is now.

For more information, visit zoneofpeace.org.