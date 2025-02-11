“No specific signals” from US on Resuming Dialogue – Moscow

Russia is open to dialogue with the US, including on Ukraine, but has not yet received any “specific signals” from Washington’s new administration on resuming contacts, Moscow’s envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said on Sunday. In an interview with RIA Novosti, the diplomat stressed that Moscow is actively monitoring Washington’s rhetoric on Ukraine and Russia.

Nebenzia’s remarks follow statements made by US President Donald Trump, who reportedly told the New York Post on Saturday that he recently held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Trump did not disclose any details of the reported call, but claimed that the conversation focused on the Ukraine conflict and that Putin “wants to see people stop dying.” He added that he had a plan for ending the hostilities, also without providing details. The Kremlin neither confirmed nor denied the phone call.

Nebenzia did not comment on the reported contact between Trump and Putin, but noted that despite the US president’s repeated pledges to swiftly end the Ukraine conflict, Moscow has yet to see a clearly formulated American plan.

“We are closely monitoring the rhetoric of US President Donald Trump and his team… As for specific signals on resuming contacts, including on the situation around Ukraine, they have not yet been received,” he stated, adding that “for now, we only hear slogans.”

Nebenzia reiterated Moscow’s position that any potential settlement should eliminate the root causes of the conflict, which he said were previously neglected by Washington, such as NATO’s eastward expansion.

“We heard Donald Trump’s statements that during [former President] Joe Biden’s tenure in office, grave mistakes were made in Ukraine… I hope that in the near future we will see whether the Trump administration is interested in eliminating these mistakes,” Nebenzia stated.

“We are open to contacts, but on an equal basis and with the obligatory consideration of Russian interests. We are waiting for the corresponding signals from the American side,” he added.

The diplomat stressed that regarding the Ukraine conflict, it is “fundamentally important” for Russia that any potential peace deal is legally binding and signed by the legitimate Ukrainian leadership. He noted that this could present a challenge given that Vladimir Zelensky’s term as president officially expired in May last year. Another problem hindering any diplomatic moves is Zelensky’s decree banning negotiations with Moscow, Nebenzia noted.

In an interview with Britain’s ITV news network on Sunday, Zelensky said he would agree to negotiations with Russia if the US and EU offer Kiev firm security guarantees. He earlier named Ukraine’s NATO membership as one of them, a notion Moscow has repeatedly opposed.

Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, on Sunday signaled that Washington plans to attempt to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table, but wants the EU to provide Kiev with security guarantees going forward. Waltz said the issue will be discussed later this week when top US officials visit Europe to attend the Munich Security Conference.