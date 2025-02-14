How does our great nation send billions in weaponry to a country that is committing the worst genocide of the 21st century? The slaughter of civilians is beyond any description. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been bombed, burned, and starved to death. Tens of thousands more have been crushed beyond recognition under mountains of twisted concrete and ash. The children who have survived are almost unrecognizable in their rags and wasted bodies. They carry empty pots, looking for food and water amid the massive rubble. Amid the charnel house that is now Gaza.

Should I mention our two party, one genocide political system that pays for these horrors? Or the tens of millions that our weapons makers use to bribe our elected representatives? Or the even greater amounts that the Israel Lobby stuffs in each Congressional pocket? Or the Zionist media that helps us look the other way?

Or should I focus on you who have read this far? Yes, we have a system that only serves the rich, be they political leaders, weapons manufacturers, or billion dollar religious fanatics. Most people like you want to end the Israel/American genocide. Most can’t believe our national leaders are acting like members of another murderous regime that killed six million in their ovens. Is our political class criminally insane?

And am I absolved by writing this short letter? Or am I still that “good German” who knew something was happening, but did nothing to end the continuous slaughter of the innocents?