Feb. 23 is the Global Day of Action to Close Bases

Anti-military base actions of all kinds (protests, blockades, concerts, rallies, marches, lectures, poster displays, etc.) are happening on or about February 23, 2025, including near you!

Individuals and organizations all over the world have added events to the map, including in Australia, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, England, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, South Korea, United States, Venezuela, Wales, and online. More are still being added.

The Earth is coated in military bases, spreading like a pandemic: foreign ones, domestic ones, famous ones, secret ones — part of a growing and disastrous global increase in spending on wars and preparations for wars that. And prime targets in wars are bases and anything near them.

Bases are many of the worst environmental disaster sites, polluting air, soil, and water, and generating horrific noise pollution.

Foreign bases are often mini-apartheid states with second-class status for locals and criminal immunity for militaries — a situation that can often be traced back to stolen land and other injustices.

Through public pressure, bases have been closed, plans for bases have been blocked, and bases have been converted to other purposes, superior environmentally, economically, and in terms of achieving peace.

Let’s build this movement right now!

