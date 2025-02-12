Defending Truth

Mark Twain’s quote about outrageous lies is “The most outrageous lies that can be invented will find believers if a man only tells them with all his might”. It appears in a letter to the San Francisco Alta California in 1867.
by Allen Forrest / February 12th, 2025
This article was posted on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025
