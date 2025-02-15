Anti-Palestinian Racism on Campus

In the midst of growing repression faced by Palestinians and supporters of Palestinian freedom, the VP team has worked on a new visual that focuses on the repression of Palestinian students and students who express solidarity with Palestinians on college campuses. This visual was created in partnership with the Arab Canadian Lawyers Association.

Special thanks to G. Laster for the design of these visuals. Explore the other two visuals in the series, one of which offers a framework for recognizing anti-Palestinian racism as a distinct form of racism, The other visual highlights case studies from primary and secondary education.

These visuals highlight how anti-Palestinian racism in the education and media sectors is ideologically linked and deeply implicated in upholding ongoing Israeli policies of oppression and violence. Together, these manifestations of anti-Palestinian racism reinforce a structure designed to weaken Palestinian resistance and narrative, and obscure global awareness of the Palestinian struggle for justice and liberation.