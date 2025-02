In the midst of growing repression faced by Palestinians and supporters of Palestinian freedom, the VP team has worked on a new visual that addresses anti-Palestinian racism in mainstream media, exposing the pervasive dehumanization of Palestinians. The visual was created in partnership with the Arab Canadian Lawyers Association.

Visualizing Palestine is the intersection of communication, social sciences, technology, design and urban studies for social justice. Visualizing Palestine uses creative visuals to describe a factual rights-based narrative of Palestine/Israel.