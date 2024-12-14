United Health

Jesse Welles is a singer-songwriter and guitarist. Read other articles by Jesse, or visit Jesse's website.
This article was posted on Saturday, December 14th, 2024 at 1:28pm and is filed under Capitalism, Corporations, Health/Medical, Music.
Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine Scott Horton
Nuclear War: A Scenario Annie Jacobsen
The Fall of Israel: The Degradation of Israel's Politics, Economy & Military Dan Steinbock
Visualizing Palestine: A Chronicle of Colonialism and the Struggle for Liberation Visualizing Palestine
NATO: What You Need To Know Medea Benjamin and David Swanson
The Ukraine War & the Eurasian World Order Glenn Diesen
Work of Human Hands: Volume 2 of An Intelligent Family Santang Wei
The Magickal Enchantment of Materialism: Why Marxists Need Neopaganism Paperback Bruce Lerro
Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention & Resistance Daniel Kovalik
The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad
by Jesse Welles / December 14th, 2024
This article was posted on Saturday, December 14th, 2024 at 1:28pm and is filed under Capitalism, Corporations, Health/Medical, Music.
All content © 2007-2024 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top