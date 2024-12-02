The Morality Paradox

High Agency Versus Goal Oriented Behaviors

Sometimes, someone will ask me how Jill and I accomplish everything that we do. That is, travel about a third of each month, broadcast on TV and podcasts, write this substack, write books, write articles for other journals, garden, take care of our 20 horses, birds, dogs, and the farm, maintain a certain level of fitness, all the while taking care of our bodies and eating right. It is a lot, and we aren’t perfect. Things often fall through the cracks, emails get missed, and the Friday after Thanksgiving I even missed a podcast appointment (which still makes me cringe) because I got caught up in a prior podcast – however, most of the time, we work hard, don’t slack, and we work long hours. We do it because we enjoy it.

Being “goal” oriented.

I once read a study describing how goal-oriented people often defer short-term pleasure for long-term gain. This strategy requires setting big goals and working towards them in a focused and systematic way. Professionals, academics, people with multiple degrees, and managers are often goal-oriented.

Goal-oriented people are often rule followers. This is why so many physicians fell into the COVIDcrisis narrative.

Being goal-oriented means being able to break down a complex or challenging task into components and then working towards achieving these goals – until the bigger project is met. It can be taught, but also requires certain character traits, such as compliance with rules, attention to detail, self-control, the ability to work long hours, and a commitment to the long-term goal – whatever that may be.

Jill and I also consider ourselves to be high-agency.

High-agency is a trendy new term coined by Eric Weinstein. A search on Pubmed revealed no scientific or case studies that used the term as described by the popular press and media. This is no surprise, as the psychology profession is full of paradigms that typically materialize from their dogmas. Those paradigm shifts outside that dogma are rarely embraced and often denigrated, along with those who propose them. For example, take the term mass psychosis.

This is how an AI (Brave) describes “high agency”:

High Agency refers to an individual’s ability to shape their own destiny, bend reality to their will, and exert control over their life and work. It involves recognizing that the limitations and constraints imposed by others are merely stories, and that one has the power to rewrite those narratives. People with High Agency are characterized by their:

Authenticity: They stay true to themselves, unapologetically pursuing their goals and values. Intentionality: They set clear goals and take deliberate action to achieve them, rather than simply reacting to circumstances. Proactivity: They don’t wait for opportunities to arise; they create their own, often finding innovative solutions to overcome obstacles. Discipline: They prioritize their goals and make sacrifices to achieve them, demonstrating self-control and perseverance. Resourcefulness: They adapt and improvise, leveraging available resources to overcome challenges and achieve their objectives. Orthogonal Thinking: They challenge conventional wisdom, asking questions that look at problems from unconventional angles and finding novel solutions. Resilience: They bounce back from setbacks and failures, using them as opportunities for growth and learning.

Why wouldn’t anyone work to become more high-agency? To pursue their goals and values at all costs- full speed ahead? High-agency people work to reinvent a narrative given to them to change outcomes. They get things done. They set out to do the impossible. Being goal-oriented is just one characteristic of being a high-agency person. But there is more to this than that:



Graphic from Shreyas Doshi on linked-in

.Jeff Bezos has even added to the discussion by describing how he identifies a high-agency mindset in others. He says that by just asking this one simple question, he can identify the high-agency people in his life:

“If you were stuck in a third-world prison and had to call one person to try and bust you out of there – who would you call?”.

Low-agency people accept the narrative; they are complacent and tend to outsource decision-making to others. They can have talent or not. The above graphic points out that low-agency, low-talent people are the worker bees and that people with talent but low agency are typically frustrated in their lives.

“When you’re told that something is impossible, is that the end of the conversation, or does that start a second dialogue in your mind, how to get around whoever it is that’s just told you that you can’t do something?”

– @EricRWeinstein

High-agency, Utilitarianism, and Ethical Plasticity

High-agency may be great for getting things done, but there can be a morally repugnant element to the behavior and characteristics of high-agency people. This element deserves closer examination. People who exhibit high-agency characteristics, whether learned as an adult or instilled since childhood, tend to ignore ethical mores. They just charge ahead, disregarding obstacles, including ethical concerns. They often operate from within a utilitarian framework; in other words, one in which the ends are believed to justify the means. High-agency behaviors can also lead to a decrease or loss of empathy because the need to achieve an objective becomes a higher priority than taking other’s needs into account when making decisions. The deterioration or loss of empathy can lead to sociopathic behavior.

Many people who hire talent based on high-agency behavior profiles claim that it is essential also to identify those who exhibit integrity in addition to high-agency. But the truth is, integrity is an easy trait to mimic. Who doesn’t know that person who goes to church each Sunday and yet has a history of abusiveness, unethical business, or political practices?

When combined with talent, this “can do” attitude means that high-agency people understand that the world needs to believe that they are people of high integrity. It is a character trait that, at least on a resume, is important. And yet, manipulative behaviors are often employed by those with a high-agency behavior pattern. Unfortunately, those with high-agency profiles can be very good at camouflaging such tactics.