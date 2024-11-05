As recorded in Hansard, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau, as he did on so many occasions without ever citing the scientific evidence, stated, “We will continue to trust the science.“
Nuclear War: A Scenario Annie Jacobsen
Covering Ukraine: The Scott Ritter Interviews Through the Eyes Of Ania K Scott Ritter
Visualizing Palestine: A Chronicle of Colonialism and the Struggle for Liberation Visualizing Palestine
NATO: What You Need To Know Medea Benjamin and David Swanson
The Ukraine War & the Eurasian World Order Glenn Diesen
Work of Human Hands: Volume 2 of An Intelligent Family Santang Wei
The Magickal Enchantment of Materialism: Why Marxists Need Neopaganism Paperback Bruce Lerro
Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention & Resistance Daniel Kovalik
The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad
Solidarity Is the Political Version of Love: Lessons from Jewish Anti-Zionist Organizing Rebecca Vilkomerson and Alissa Wise
by Allen Forrest / November 5th, 2024
As recorded in Hansard, Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau, as he did on so many occasions without ever citing the scientific evidence, stated, “We will continue to trust the science.“
This article was posted on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024 at 7:24am and is filed under Cartoon, Disinformation, Propaganda, Science.
All content © 2007-2024 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top