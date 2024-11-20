Intimidation and Abuses Fuel Fears of Prince Harry Charity Investigation “Whitewash”

Two Baka men from a community who were evicted to make way for Odzala-Kokoua National Park. Many people in the village have been beaten or abused by park rangers. “We are afraid that if park rangers see us in the forest they will beat us.” © Survival

Campaigners have voiced concerns that an investigation into African Parks, the charity whose figurehead is Prince Harry, may result in a whitewash. The investigation by Omnia Strategy, a law firm established by Cherie Blair KC, was launched in 2023 following Survival’s complaints to African Parks, its board member Prince Harry and its funders about horrific abuses in Congo’s Odzala-Kokoua National Park. Survival first raised abuses with African Parks staff ten years ago and the organization has publicly acknowledged recent incidents. The abuses, including beatings, torture and rape, have been committed by rangers employed by African Parks, against the Indigenous Baka people whose ancestral forest has been taken over by the park. They triggered a global media outcry. Prince Harry speaks at an African Parks event in New York City in 2024. He has continued to promote African Parks even while the investigation is ongoing. © Sussex.com