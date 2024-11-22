Hands Off Haiti

Dan Cohen addresses the UN Security Council

by Uncaptured Media / November 22nd, 2024

Uncaptured Media founder Dan Cohen spoke at a Nov. 20 UN Security Council meeting on a U.S. proposal for a UN military intervention in Haiti.

Uncaptured Media is a multi-media investigative journalism. Exposing the permanent war state, domestic and abroad. Founded by Dan Cohen. Read other articles by Uncaptured Media, or visit Uncaptured Media's website.

This article was posted on Friday, November 22nd, 2024 at 7:51am and is filed under Haiti, United Nations, United States, Video.