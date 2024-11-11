Drone Captures Haitian Police Execution of an Innocent Man

by Dissident Voice Communications / November 11th, 2024

From Uncaptured Media:

The video provides a stunning and emblematic example of on-going police massacres of civilians as the U.S. government pushes for a UN intervention….

Go to Uncaptured Media.

