Those Who Live in the Past are Doomed to Repeat it

We all were sea-swallow’d, though some cast again,

And by that destiny to perform an act

Whereof what’s past is prologue, what to come

In yours and my discharge.”

― William Shakespeare, The Tempest (II.i.)

While Washington’s two favorite pit bulls, the Banderite entity and the Zionist entity, are being used to perpetrate a genocide in Gaza and wage an increasingly dangerous proxy war on Russia, it is important to acknowledge the role of Zionism and neoliberalism in the unleashing of these bloodbaths. Indeed, both dogmas are indicative of a dangerous trend in contemporary Western politics whereby legacy media automatons are hoodwinked into falling under the spell of a cult ideology which traps them in the past rendering millions of malleable minds incapable of fact-based observation and discussion. This lamentable state of affairs is intertwined with the fact that political ignorance typically stems from two things: not knowing the past — illiteracy; and living in the past, whereby a group of people become so obsessed with a historical event that they see it being repeated over and over leading to the death of reason and a dissolution of morality.

Zionists view current events through the historical prism of European anti-Semitism, and in particular the anti-Semitic pogroms and massacres of early 20th century Europe. Consequently, whatever barbarities are committed by West Bank settlers and Israeli occupation forces Zionists invariably seek to justify these crimes as self-defense, because in this Jewish supremacist ideology Jews can only be the oppressed, they can never be the oppressor. The inability to view contemporary political problems outside of this fallacious historical model rooted in a fixation with the Ukrainian pogroms of 1918 to 1921 and the Nazi perpetrated Holocaust has led the Zionist down a road of depravity.

A similarly self-destructive and ahistorical mentality is on display with regards to blind neoliberal support for Obama and Kamala Harris, who check off the right boxes vis-à-vis race and gender, leading the anti-white jihadi and Feminisis to not only fervently back these deep state sock puppets but to also rage at their heroes’ detractors who are denounced as “racists,” “Nazis,” “fascists,” “white supremacists,” etc. It is impossible to overstate the role of the multicultural curriculum in ushering in this pathological ideology which prevents neoliberal cultists from having a fact-based discussion about grave problems which threaten democracy, civilization, and even the survival of our species.

Ultimately, the Western elites are only interested in power and securing natural resources, which are incidentally quite plentiful off the coast of Gaza and in the Donbass (see here, here, and here). And yet these elites need an element of support from the masses, and this is done by fomenting extremist ideologies that trap the gullible in a vortex of historically specious ideation.

Writing for the pitiful Times of Israel, Canaan Lidor’s article “At Auschwitz, Holocaust survivors scarred by October 7 march in a show of resilience” perpetuates the once disturbing and by now grotesque Holocaust industry tropes, arguing that there is somehow a correlation between these two events. This intellectually erroneous line of thinking in fact debases and even erases the memory of the Holocaust by equating it in many people’s minds with Zionist propaganda and ethnic cleansing.

As Zionists relentlessly foment anti-Semitism, Jews are in fact made less safe by the actions of the settler colonial entity, which embodies the “Antimoses” to Christianity’s Antichrist. The author complains of “The surge of antisemitism in Europe and North America, and especially on campuses by young individuals,” as if Zionist war crimes somehow played no role in the former, only to parrot the exasperating yet banal argument that anti-Zionism and anti-genocide protests are somehow indicative of anti-Semitism.

While not complaining about the hundreds of Israelis that lost their lives on October 7 (many of whom of course were murdered by their own government in an unprecedented invoking of the Hannibal Directive) without feeling even a tinge of remorse for the likely hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians who have lost their lives or been grievously injured amidst the recent tsunami of violence unleashed upon the inhabitants of Gaza, Zionists delight in bashing anti-Zionist Jews, who they derisively refer to as “self-hating Jews;” and the even more deranged, “kapos.”

In “The Crisis in Ukraine Has Disturbing Echoes of the 1930s,” published in Time, the author, who fittingly teaches history at Cornell, pens nonsensical passage after nonsensical passage in the perverse and yet all too common attempt at presenting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an inversion of Nazi Germany’s policy of Drang nach Osten, thereby denying NATO’s encroachment into the former Soviet space along with the war’s attritional nature, while simultaneously vilifying and ridiculing the Russian military for its alleged poor performance. (The rabid barbarians are trying to conquer all of Europe yet cannot even conquer a quarter of Ukraine).

The article perfectly encapsulates the neoliberal worldview: our peaceful world order – one which is altruistically, nobly, and selflessly run by the West – is constantly under threat by new Hitlers: Assad, Milošević, Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein, Osama bin Laden (a Hitler who didn’t even have his own country), Trump; and the Hitler who has apparently out-Hitlered Hitler, Putin.

Nowhere does the author mention the unconstitutional US-backed ultra-nationalist putsch in February of 2014 which violently removed the democratically elected government of Viktor Yanukovych and brought to power the intensely Russophobic heirs to Stepan Bandera, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, the Nachtigall Battalion, and the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, thereby turning the country into a failed state and a NATO-owned battering ram. The brainwashing of Ukrainian children under the Banderites is well documented (see here and here), as are atrocities and war crimes that the nationalist battalions have committed in the Donbass (see here, here, here, here and here).

(The Ukrainian nationalists of the Second World War regarded themselves as “Aryans,” but the Nazis looked on them as Slavs and hence Untermenschen, preferring to use the Banderites as a truncheon against perceived enemies of the Reich. The Western elites regard the modern Banderite fascists in precisely the exact same way).

Nowhere does the Time article mention NATO’s relentless eastward expansion in explicit violation of decades of Russian warnings, or the fact that the Kremlin repeatedly tried to end the Donbass war through their tireless support for the Minsk accords, which the Western elites and their skinhead government in Kiev never had any intention of implementing and which they used as a ruse with which to build up robust Ukrainian armed forces, something later admitted by Angela Merkel.

This demonization of Moscow’s intervention in a Ukrainian civil war spawned by the US-backed Banderite Maidan putsch follows a similar script to that which White House stenographers used to cover the Chechen civil wars, where the Russians were portrayed as mindlessly massacring Chechens, either out of racism or sheer boredom. Today, the government in Grozny fully backs the special military operation, yet this is conveniently omitted from the narrative and its implications ignored (see here, here, and here).

“Hitler guaranteed peace and grabbed a piece of Czechoslovakia. By agreeing to negotiate with him, the Western powers effectively turned him into a new arbiter of the international system,” laments the Ivy League genius. The message: the Western elites are good and negotiating with Hitlers is bad. She continues:

“Nazi Germany’s expansion into Eastern Europe in the 1930s provides us with a sobering lesson that may also apply to Putin and Russia today: even the most unimaginable scenarios, the strangest ramblings of lunatics can come true when people close their eyes to their possibility until it becomes too late.”

In other words, Putin is unhinged while the West is run by people who are eminently rational – a complete upending of reality.

How can the sensible among us pull our mad countrymen out of this infernal prison of hubris, hallucination, and lies?

In actuality, the entire war between Russia and Ukraine as portrayed in the legacy media is an illusion. What we are really witnessing is an increasingly dangerous war between Russia and the combined military industrial might of the collective West, with NATO using the Banderite army as cannon fodder, and this is evidenced by the fact that without access to NATO materiel, and in particular NATO intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), the Banderite entity would have capitulated many months, if not years ago. Delusional thinking about the origins of the conflict are compounded by delusional thinking regarding the military realities as they are playing out on the battlefield, with the fundamental disparities in military industrial capacity, artillery, trained and motivated manpower, and air power irreversibly in Russia’s favor.

As the Banderite army suffers from increasingly serious manpower deficiencies, there is a risk that Washington may send NATO troops to relieve Banderite positions in the west and north of the country allowing Kiev to send more soldiers to the front, or that NATO could even attempt to occupy Ukraine west of the Dnieper. There is also a risk that the Banderite entity could be used as a platform with which to strike command and control in the Russian rear, that NATO could decide to shoot down Russian missiles headed towards targets in Western Ukraine by launching interceptor missiles from neighboring NATO countries, that Washington could allow F-16s to take off from NATO bases prior to assaulting Russian lines, that there could be another provocation involving the Kaliningrad rail link, or that there could be an incident in the Black Sea or Baltic Sea. Any of these scenarios could easily bring NATO and Russia into direct kinetic conflict.

As the Ukrainian nationalists possess neither the technology nor the military technical expertise with which to execute long-range strikes deep inside Russia, Putin has explicitly warned that should NATO decide to use Ukrainian territory as a launching pad with which to carry out such attacks this would mark a crossing of the Rubicon leading the Kremlin to conclude that NATO had directly entered the conflict.

In order to prolong the war and prevent a Russian victory in their imaginary struggle of democracy verses autocracy, the Western elites have consistently given the Banderite junta new NATO weapons in an attempt at throwing their opponent off balance and forcing the Russian Ministry of Defense to spend time trying to figure out how to counteract these weapon systems, which they have generally been successful in doing, especially through the utilization of electronic warfare. The crisis that we presently face is intertwined with the fact that, as the nationalist lines start to buckle, the Western elites are faced with the realization that they no longer have much left to give the Banderite army – with the exception of one thing: their own direct military involvement. Barring this, nothing can prevent the inevitable defeat of the Banderite entity on the field of battle.

The preposterous idea being peddled by American pundits such as John Bolton, David Petraeus, and Ben Hodges that the US can continue to indefinitely poke the bear with increasingly dangerous and brazen provocations, and that Moscow would never dare attack NATO directly, is reminiscent of the attitude of the Truman administration during the final days of the Second World War in the Indo-Pacific when they were acutely aware of the fact that they had atomic weapons while the other side did not. Unfortunately, as any sane person can tell you, this is simply not the case.

In his commencement address at American University in Washington, DC, on June 10, 1963, John F. Kennedy warned of those who would seek to humiliate a nuclear power:

“Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war. To adopt that kind of course in the nuclear age would be evidence only of the bankruptcy of our policy – or of a collective death-wish for the world.”

With appalling articles such as the aforementioned demonstration of humanitarian intervention presstitution hijacking the minds of the vast majority of Americans, there is a total lack of any viable anti-war movement in the United States regarding the cataclysmic conflict that has been raging for over two years in Eastern Europe. While we stand precipitously at the abyss of a great power conflict that could quickly escalate to the nuclear level, this psyop represents one of the most successful in the history of deep state propaganda, with only a minuscule fraction of the population having any understanding of the chronological timeline and sequence of events that led up to this preventable war which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

For the Kremlin the crisis is existential, as they hold it to be imperative that security be restored, both along their Western frontier and for Russian speaking Ukrainians. The Western elites regard the crisis as existential, as Western finance capital has sunk its fangs into Ukraine and there is a growing sense that Western imperial hegemony is at stake. Meanwhile, the vast majority of Americans view the war as a kindergartner would while watching a Star Wars movie.

In The Life of Reason: The Phases of Human Progress (1905) George Santayana wrote:

Progress, far from consisting in change, depends on retentiveness. When change is absolute there remains no being to improve and no direction is set for possible improvement: and when experience is not retained, as among savages, infancy is perpetual. Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. In the first stage of life the mind is frivolous and easily distracted; it misses progress by failing in consecutiveness and persistence. This is the condition of children and barbarians, in whom instinct has learned nothing from experience.

And have we not in many ways become a nation of children and barbarians?

Domestically, neoliberal cultists likewise remain trapped in the past, as evidenced by their viewing virtually everything that unfolds at home through either the lens of the civil rights movement or through the struggle between secular forces and the forces of Christian fundamentalism as famously laid out in Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s play Inherit the Wind, the latter playing a significant role in deceiving neoliberals into supporting the Branch Covidian putsch when they fell prey to the lie that defenders of informed consent were “anti-science.”

The incessant and intellectually erroneous use of the epithets “racist,” “fascist,” “far right,” and “white supremacist” by neoliberal cultists is not without irony as these terms are indeed applicable to both the language and behavior of the Zionist entity and the Banderite entity. Incredibly, when real Nazis and fascists appear neoliberals are unable to identify them, and even more absurd, are deceived and manipulated into supporting the very devils that they are so ostensibly afraid of.

That the likes of the Azov Battalion, Aidar Battalion, Right Sector, Svoboda party, and C14 are enthusiastically backed by Western liberals even as they simultaneously rail against imaginary Nazis (“Covid deniers,” “anti-vaxxers,” “Putin apologists,” “Trumpers,” critics of multiculturalism and open borders, etc.) underscores the dangers of mythologizing a traumatic historical event.

My position is not that the Second World War should be expunged from the canon, but rather, that it should be taught in a more nuanced and rigorous manner, with a particular emphasis on the Weimar years and the motives of Western corporations in bankrolling the Nazis, as opposed to the conflict being used as a pulpit for Libtard Taliban and depraved Zionists to feast upon.

American education must be rebuilt from the ashes of the book burners and the Holocaust industry priests and a new curriculum forged that neither demonizes Western civilization, leading to mass illiteracy and a dissolution of the collective memory, nor glorifies it in a jingoistic manner, both of which foment amnesia, degrade reason, and perpetuate the West’s blood-drenched imperial legacy.

If our civilization is to survive there must be a restoration of the humanities so that the younger generation will be able to debate historically significant periods that are integral to our identity. Undoubtedly, this will be difficult to achieve in an educational environment dominated by warmongers, Russophobes, Wall Street fundamentalists, and hysterical identity politics crusaders.

While millions of Americans clamor for bombs to be dropped on people of whom they know nothing while ignoring catastrophic problems in their own backyard, Sun Tzu’s words from The Art of War echo down to us through the millennia:

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

Knowing the past is essential. Yet obsessively losing oneself to a particular tragedy where a sophistic historical paradigm is relentlessly, religiously, and dogmatically driven home can only lead to the closing of the illimitable mind and the return of history’s haunted siren song of sectarianism and zealotry.