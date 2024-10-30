Substack De-Platformed Me With No Explanation

I posted articles at Substack during April 11 to October 12 of 2024, a total of 202 news-reports and commentaries, during those 184 days, but then Substack removed my password and would not enable me to create a new one. When a reader-comment is posted to one of my articles, I’m no longer able to reply to it if I want — I am blocked from doing that. I can’t post any comment there, even to my own article. I’ve received no explanation from Substack, and they provide me no way that I can contact anyone there.

During that 184-day period, my number of page-views per article during an article’s first week rose from an average of about 10 to an average of about 150. However, I no longer have access even to those counts.

Perhaps Substack will eliminate the 202 articles that I posted there (like ModernDiplomacy.eu did when an agent of the Deep State threatened that site’s owner to do that and to never again publish anything from me, and he complied). Here they are, so that you can see what they were (while Substack continues to keep them on their site):

Ever since 6 June 2016, all of my articles are and have been directly posted by me as I do them (and still can be seen) at The Duran.

Before that, I was posting directly each one of my articles at two sites that various powers-that-be, such as the U.S. Treasury Department, FBI, Google, NewsGuard, and others, used various means to shut down entirely, washingtonsblog.com and rinf.com:

http://web.archive.org/web/ 20141015000000*/https:// washingtonsblog.com

https://web.archive.org/web/ 20200802213732/http://rinf. com/alt-news/

At various times, more than 40 other sites accepted at least some of my submissions, but the same organizations that terminated washingtonsblog and rinf managed to induce all but a few of those 40+ other publishers to cease publishing anything from me.

Currently, the only sites that sometimes do publish my submissions to them are:

lewrockwell.com zuesse

dehai.org zuesse

zuesse dissidentvoice

https://orientalreview.su/ author/ez/

https://robscholtemuseum.nl/ category/zuesse/

https://www.greanvillepost. com/author/historicus/

zuesse theinteldrop.org

zuesse southfront