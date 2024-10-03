Ukraine had previously announced a retreat from Ugledar, after intense fighting

FILE PHOTO.

©

Sputnik/Alexey Maishev

Russian forces have completely liberated the town of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry in Moscow has confirmed.

Ukrainian forces had controlled the settlement since 2014, when the DPR declared independence following a US-backed coup in Kiev. Ugledar was a strategically important position, featuring high-rise buildings overlooking the surrounding plain.

“As a result of conclusive operations by the units of the ‘East’ group of forces, the town of Ugledar in the DPR has been liberated,” the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

Video footage and images of Russian troops in control of Ugledar appeared on social media on Wednesday, showing a flag raised over its administration building. Later in the day, the Ukrainian high command said it had ordered “a maneuver of withdrawal” from the town. It was unclear whether any units had actually been able to leave the operational encirclement.

According to a security source who spoke to TASS news agency, Russian forces had almost completed “mopped up” the Ukrainian resistance as of Wednesday afternoon. Some of Kiev’s units had suffered “huge losses” after not being able to leave, the source added.

The 72nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was stationed in Ugledar, had reportedly sought permission to retreat last week, as Russian troops cut off their supply lines and placed the town under siege. According to multiple Russian military correspondents, their requests were denied because losing Ugledar would look bad while Vladimir Zelensky was visiting the US.

Russian forces had tried to take Ugledar on several occasions in the past. The most promising attack saw them capture the adjacent cottage district, but ultimately failed because of Ukrainian artillery support located in Kurakhovo to the north. In recent weeks, however, Russian advances collapsed the Ukrainian front north of Kurakhovo and threatened that town as well.