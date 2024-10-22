Rep. Max Miller Is Anything But “America First”

Max Miller is a man of many contradictions. He is a man who presents himself as a “heterodox populist” fighting on behalf of the people of Ohio to “hold Washington accountable” yet, clearly, is beholden to the Republican establishment. In fact, Miller’s positions on important issues are virtually identical to that of George Bush and Dick Cheney. From his undying support for seemingly unlimited foreign aid to Ukraine and Israel to his dogmatic support for fiscal conservatism (including increasing work requirements for working class Ohioans through the Fiscal Responsibility Act), Miller has shown that he is a populist in name only.

For a man who claims to be a supporter of former President Donald Trump and his running-mate J.D. Vance, this is quite a conundrum. Contrary to the beliefs of Neoconservative-leaning Republicans like Miller, the Trump-Vance ticket has embraced authentically America First positions when it comes to reckless funding for Ukraine and sympathy for American workers. Unfortunately for Miller, it seems that his party is leaving him behind and this could prove detrimental for him in his upcoming bid for reelection.

While some pollsters believe that Miller is “almost certain to win in Ohio’s 7th district,” most, if not all, of these polls ignore the atypical nature of the race itself. Instead of simply facing one challenger in the general election, Miller is facing two. First, Miller is facing Democratic challenger, Matthew Diemer, who lost against Miller in the previous election cycle and will likely lose again. Second, Miller is facing the newly-independent former U.S. Representative and Cleveland mayor, Dennis Kucinich, who could truly shake up the election.

Kucinich, a veteran anti-war politician who ran for President in 2004 and 2008, is a true populist who may be able to secure considerable votes from disaffected America First Republicans, Libertarians, and anti-establishment left wingers critical of U.S. military adventurism. This united front coalition of figures such as Ron Paul, Jimmy Dore, Judge Napolitano, Aaron Maté, and Kim Iverson could prove detrimental for Miller in a general election if Kucinich plays his cards right. Additionally, Kucinich was the former campaign manager for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign. Kennedy, who has since dropped out of the race and aligned himself with Trump, may be one of the reasons why Trump has not openly endorsed Miller as he once did in 2022.

Ultimately, Rep. Max Miller’s politics are misaligned with the shifting priorities of the America First movement. His loyalty to the GOP establishment on issues like foreign aid and fiscal conservatism undermines his claim to populism. Meanwhile, Dennis Kucinich presents a compelling alternative for anti-war voters across the political spectrum. As Miller clings to outdated Republican talking points, he risks alienating the very base he claims to represent. This race may well turn into a referendum not just on Miller’s record, but on what it truly means to stand for “America First.”