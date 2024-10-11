NEW: Portal for Tracking Genocidal Incitement Against Palestinians

For the last year, since October 7, Law For Palestine has been documenting genocidal incitement against Palestinians by Israeli government officials, military personnel, and public figures. We partnered with them to launch a new portal to house this crucial data, which they regularly update as a resource for legal action, advocacy, and ensuring justice for the Palestinian people. To date, the database has compiled over 400 instances of genocidal rhetoric. Users can filter by theme and sector, search by person or keyword, and view and download the datasheet.

This database is a crucial resource for the international community, legal experts, human rights organizations, and policymakers. It provides an extensive, well-organized repository of evidence documenting how incitement to genocide has directly fueled Israel’s military and political strategies, including civilian harm, forced displacement, collective punishment, dehumanization, destruction of infrastructure, starvation, and torture.