NEW: Portal for Tracking Genocidal Incitement Against Palestinians

by Dissident Voice Communications / October 11th, 2024

For the last year, since October 7, Law For Palestine has been documenting genocidal incitement against Palestinians by Israeli government officials, military personnel, and public figures. We partnered with them to launch a new portal to house this crucial data, which they regularly update as a resource for legal action, advocacy, and ensuring justice for the Palestinian people. To date, the database has compiled over 400 instances of genocidal rhetoric. Users can filter by theme and sector, search by person or keyword, and view and download the datasheet.

This database is a crucial resource for the international community, legal experts, human rights organizations, and policymakers. It provides an extensive, well-organized repository of evidence documenting how incitement to genocide has directly fueled Israel’s military and political strategies, including civilian harm, forced displacement, collective punishment, dehumanization, destruction of infrastructure, starvation, and torture.

Explore other genocidal intent themes here or read the full press release from Law for Palestine. Special thanks to Nate Wright for his collaboration on this project.

Each of these themes represent clear violations of international law, including the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. By cataloging and categorizing these crimes, this database supports global efforts to hold Israeli officials accountable and builds a strong foundation for legal action in international courts, thus ensuring that these brutal crimes do not go unpunished.

Dissident Voice Communications (DVC) is a non-profit meta-company in the public interest (well, depends on which public), we aim to challenge the hegemony of Big Media by communicating... all sorts of stuff. Read other articles by Dissident Voice Communications.

