The Forceful Emptying of Northern Gaza by Israel

by Dissident Voice Communications / October 14th, 2024

The Israeli plan calling for the forceful emptying of northern Gaza and starving to death whoever remains behind is being aggressively promoted since its launch, including by prominent media figures.

