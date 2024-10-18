Britain Did Ban the Slave Trade, Mr Musk, but It Was 12.5m Slaves Too Late

by George Galloway / October 18th, 2024

In Britain slave owners were compensated for having slaves. But Britain was the biggest driver of the slave trade for over a century.

George Galloway is a seven-term parliamentarian, freedom fighter, and man of the world. Read other articles by George, or visit George's website.

This article was posted on Friday, October 18th, 2024 at 7:43am and is filed under Anti-slavery.