Almog Cohen, member of the Israeli Knesset, Using Lies about the 10/07 Attack to Justify Targeting and Killing of Palestinian Children

X/Twitter screen cap from Almog Cohen. He is perpetuating lies about the 10/07 attack to justify targeting and killing of Palestinian children.
Nuclear War: A Scenario Annie Jacobsen
Covering Ukraine: The Scott Ritter Interviews Through the Eyes Of Ania K Scott Ritter
Visualizing Palestine: A Chronicle of Colonialism and the Struggle for Liberation Visualizing Palestine
NATO: What You Need To Know Medea Benjamin and David Swanson
The Ukraine War & the Eurasian World Order Glenn Diesen
Work of Human Hands: Volume 2 of An Intelligent Family Santang Wei
The Magickal Enchantment of Materialism: Why Marxists Need Neopaganism Paperback Bruce Lerro
Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention & Resistance Daniel Kovalik
The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad
Solidarity Is the Political Version of Love: Lessons from Jewish Anti-Zionist Organizing Rebecca Vilkomerson and Alissa Wise
by Dissident Voice Communications / October 26th, 2024
X/Twitter screen cap from Almog Cohen. He is perpetuating lies about the 10/07 attack to justify targeting and killing of Palestinian children.
This article was posted on Saturday, October 26th, 2024 at 8:11am and is filed under Crimes against Humanity, Crimes against Peace, Disinformation, Genocide, Israel (part of Mandate Palestine), Racism, War Crimes, Zionism.
All content © 2007-2024 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top