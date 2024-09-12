Targeting Childhood in the West Bank-By Area

From October 7, 2023–July 31, 2024, Israeli forces and settlers killed Palestinian children in the West Bank at a rate of one child every two days. We partnered with Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCIP) to create visuals for their new report, “Targeting Childhood: Palestinian Children Killed by Israeli Forces and Settlers in the Occupied West Bank”.

Israeli forces and settlers targeted Palestinian children playing outside, protesting in the streets, walking home from school, and even standing inside their own homes in various towns and villages in the West Bank, at distances ranging from five meters up to 300 meters away. They killed a total of 141 Palestinian children during the reporting period. The majority–116 children–were killed with live ammunition targeting vital areas like the head and torso. In 43% of cases, Israeli forces deliberately prevented injured Palestinian children from receiving medical care by detaining ambulances or firing live ammunition toward ambulances, paramedics, and civilians attempting to provide aid. In eighteen cases, Israeli forces confiscated the bodies of the children they killed, in violation of international law.

In both Gaza and the West Bank, the impact of Israel’s genocidal violence on Palestinian children is devastating. In Gaza, Israeli forces have killed over 16,500 children, with public health experts now conservatively estimating that, when direct and indirect fatalities are fully accounted for, fatalities will reach at least 4x higher than what has been officially reported. In the West Bank, Israeli forces and settlers are escalating attacks against Palestinian communities.

Amid the ongoing brutal genocide in Gaza and Israel’s continued invasion and forced displacement of Palestinian communities in the West Bank, we join advocates for justice in calling for an arms embargo on Israel. In the words of Khaled Quzmar, DCIP’s general director: “Israeli forces are killing Palestinian children with calculated brutality and cruelty all throughout the occupied Palestinian territory. The international community must act urgently to enact an arms embargo and sanctions to protect Palestinian children’s lives.”

Special thanks to Hadeel Saalok and DCIP for their collaboration on this visual.