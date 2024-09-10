No Brainers

by Allen Forrest / September 10th, 2024

On July 23, 2022, the WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus went against the majority vote of the WHO expert committee (9 against 6 in favor): The committee was AGAINST the calling of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing in Geneva on Saturday (July 23, 2022).

“I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.”

With Bill Gates in the background, the evidence was scanty, the motivation was “Moneypox”. The unspoken objective was to sustain the fear campaign.

Towards a Worldwide Monkeypox Pandemic? Big Money behind “Fake Science”

