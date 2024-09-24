Food, Clothes, Men, Gas, and other Problems



How Covid Increased Housing Rage

Covid may have reduced road rage and cut gas and transportation bills but it has increased housing rage. Many in apartment or condo buildings have had their fill of the following irritants after more than a year of seclusion (not to mention their fill of family or roommates). Here are some of the issues of contention that have increased since Covid.

Mail Room

Why do businesses keep attaching door hangers for home improvements or cut-rate auto tune-ups? Don’t they know we are as broke as they are?

Why do companies send several copies of the same piece of junk mail? If we didn’t want one of the fliers—why would we want three? Why do neighbors drop the junk mail on the floor? Don’t they live here too?

Why are the mail compartments in the building five inches by two inches so packages don’t fit and you only get an Attempt-To-Deliver notice of a package or worse—the package left on the floor for anyone to steal?

Why has a phone book covered with spider webs sat in the corner for a year?

Laundry Room

Why are the washers and driers either in use or holding hot masses of “done” clothes that you don’t want to touch?

Why do the settings either boil your delicate clothes or barely heat?

Why has drier Number 3 not had heat for a year?

What is the blue glue-like substance on the top of washer Number 2 that apparently doesn’t wash off? Can you avoid washer 2?

Who owns the clothing in the “lost and found” box that is so big or strange that it seems like a joke for Halloween? Are there really neighbors who wear those articles?

Neighbors

Is there an apartment rule that one neighbor must cook cabbage, Brussels sprouts or cauliflower every day of the week so there is always a sulfur smell?

Are the daily pot smokers really “medical users”? Has anyone ever seen them?

Why do the techno music lovers begin, not end, playing their music at 10 PM?<

Why doesn’t the couple in Unit 12 just get a divorce?

Do the people in Unit 22 really move furniture every night? Or are they jumping up and down with ten friends for our edification?

Amazon

We get it that anything brick and mortar stores can do, Amazon can do quicker. We get it that people like to shop online at all hours and that driving for Amazon is one of the few viable jobs today. Still, why must the building entrance be filled all day every day with so many Amazon deliveries you could fall getting around them?

Family

Covid caused many Millennials to move home with their families and many white collar workers to “work from home.” We predict that many extended families will skip celebrating holidays this winter with their family, if they can—having had enough exposure to them. We also predict that no one for the next ten years will say they are leaving a job to “spend more time with my family.