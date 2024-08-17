Two Cheeks of the Same
by Allen Forrest / August 17th, 2024
Needless is it for me to say to the thinking workingman that he has no choice between these two capitalist parties, that they are both pledged to the same system and that whether the one or the other succeeds, he will still remain the wage-working slave he is today.
— Eugene V Debs, “Outlook for Socialism in the United States,” International Socialist Review, September, 1900
