The Latest Corporate Globalist Scheme

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has determined that the upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a growing number of countries in Africa constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR).

— “WHO Director-General declares mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO, 14 August 2024