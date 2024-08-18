The Latest Corporate Globalist Scheme

by Allen Forrest / August 18th, 2024

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has determined that the upsurge of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and a growing number of countries in Africa constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR).

— “WHO Director-General declares mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO, 14 August 2024

On July 23, 2022, the WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus went against the majority vote of the WHO expert committee (9 against 6 in favor): The committee was AGAINST the calling of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PEIC).

— Michel Chossudovsky, “Towards A Worldwide Monkeypox Pandemic? Big Money behind ‘Fake Science,’Global Research, 17 August 2024.

