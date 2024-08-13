Helpful AI

by Allen Forrest / August 13th, 2024


“The 9000 series has a perfect operational record.”

“Quite honestly, I wouldn’t worry myself about that.”

So spoke HAL 9000 in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, based on the sci-fi novel by Arthur C Clarke.

Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen, or visit Allen's website.

This article was posted on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024 at 8:26am and is filed under Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cartoon.