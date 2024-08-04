Big Tech’s Trump Censorship Exposed

You might be shocked to learn that Big Tech is already censoring information about America’s presidential race… I know it’s SHOCKING!
Nuclear War: A Scenario Annie Jacobsen
Covering Ukraine: The Scott Ritter Interviews Through the Eyes Of Ania K Scott Ritter
NATO: What You Need To Know Medea Benjamin and David Swanson
Unbecoming American: A War Memoir T.P. Wilkinson
Visualizing Palestine: A Chronicle of Colonialism and the Struggle for Liberation Visualizing Palestine
The Ukraine War & the Eurasian World Order Glenn Diesen
Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention & Resistance Daniel Kovalik
Solidarity Is the Political Version of Love: Lessons from Jewish Anti-Zionist Organizing Rebecca Vilkomerson and Alissa Wise
The Magickal Enchantment of Materialism: Why Marxists Need Neopaganism Paperback Bruce Lerro
The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad
by Redacted / August 3rd, 2024
You might be shocked to learn that Big Tech is already censoring information about America’s presidential race… I know it’s SHOCKING!
This article was posted on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024 at 8:41pm and is filed under Censorship, Democrats, Donald Trump, Facebook, Google, Kamala Harris, Media, Technology, Video.
All content © 2007-2024 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top