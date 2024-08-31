Anarchist History: The Execution of Sacco and Vanzetti

On 23 August 1927, in Anarchist History, Italian-American Immigrants Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed by electric chair near Boston, Massachusetts for allegedly robbing a factory and murdering a security guard and the paymaster 7 years earlier.

By all accounts their trial was a sham. They were found guilty even after somebody else confessed to the crimes.

Their funeral was attended by 10,000 people and the wreath over their casket read, “Waiting for the hour of vengeance.” Anarchists around the world would soon deliver on this promise of vengeance.