This Day in Anarchist History: The Spanish Revolution

On this day in anarchist history, July 19th of 1936, fascists attempted to take control of Spain by force.

While most of the more liberal elements of Spanish society rested on their laurels, the anarchists were preparing to defend against the fascist coup in the making.

On that day officers from the Spanish army led their troops into several cities around the country but in Barcelona the anarchists were prepared for them. By the next afternoon, anarchists were in full control of the city.

In the years to follow anarchists would play a major role in the Spanish Civil War but sadly their tenuous alliance with the broader left would prove to be a grave miscalculation and Spain would eventually fall to the fascists.