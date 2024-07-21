Biden Drops Out, Endorses Harris

Polling predicts that Trump is going to win in a landslide!





Kamala’s negatives are even worse than Biden’s. That said, now that he has endorsed her – the party will have to accept her as their nominee.

It is going to be a landslide for Trump.

He will easily hit and surpass the 270 electoral votes needed to become the next President of the United States of America.

Polling, which was conducted by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, determined that a majority of Democrats believe the country would be in good hands if Harris took over. Approximately 58 percent of Democrats think Harris would make a good president – while 22 percent think she would not and 20 percent ‘do not know enough to say’. This is compared to the 30 percent of the general public that think Harris would make a good President and a staggering 87 percent of Republicans who said she would NOT make a good president.

She can’t recover from these numbers this late in the race!

Kamala’s nomination could bolster Kennedy’s influence, a crucial development as his voice is essential on the national stage. His continued presence in the race, and potential engagement by President Trump, could significantly impact the future political landscape.