Alternative Views: EU Presidential Election

Al Jazeera headlined with: “Von der Leyen’s re-election consolidates Europe’s shift to the right: The German technocrat’s second term at the helm of the European Commission will focus on business, conservative values and external security threats.”

With respect to democracy and the transparency of the process that underpins Von der Leyen’s re-election, BBC noted: “Ursula von der Leyen has been re-elected as president of the European Commission following a secret ballot among MEPs.”