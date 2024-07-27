Alternative Views: EU Presidential Election
by Allen Forrest / July 27th, 2024
Al Jazeera headlined with: “Von der Leyen’s re-election consolidates Europe’s shift to the right: The German technocrat’s second term at the helm of the European Commission will focus on business, conservative values and external security threats.”
With respect to democracy and the transparency of the process that underpins Von der Leyen’s re-election, BBC noted: “Ursula von der Leyen has been re-elected as president of the European Commission following a secret ballot among MEPs.”
Allen Forrest
is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist. He has created covers and illustrations for literary publications and books, is the winner of the Leslie Jacoby Honor for Art at San Jose State University's Reed Magazine for 2015, and his Bel Red landscape paintings are part of the Bellevue College Foundation's permanent art collection in Bellevue, WA. He lives in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Read other articles by Allen
, or visit Allen's website
.
This article was posted on Saturday, July 27th, 2024 at 7:48am and is filed under Elections, EU, Transparency/Secrecy.