64 U.S. Coups During 1947-1989

This is the list of U.S. coups during the Cold War that’s presented in the highly regarded 2018 academic book Covert Regime Change, by Lindsey O’Rourke.

(Only the start-date for each coup is shown here, but some of these coups went on for years; 39% succeeded at Government-overthrow, 61% did not. This list is taken from “Table 1.1: U.S.-backed regime change attempts during the Cold War (1947-1989)”):

France 1947

Italy 1947

Albania 1949

Belarus 1949

Bulgaria 1949

Czechoslovakia 1949

East Germany 1949

Estonia 1949

Latvia 1949

Lithuania 1949

Poland 1949

Romania 1949

Hungary 1949

Russia 1949

Ukraine 1949

North Korea 1950

Guatemala 1952

Iran 1952

Japan 1952

Indonesia 1954

Syria 1955

Lebanon 1957

Tibet 1958

Laos 1959

Dominican Republic 1960

Congo 1960

Guyana 1961

Dominican Republic 1961

North Vietnam 1961

Cuba 1961

Chile 1962

Haiti 1963

Bolivia 1963

Angola 1964

Mozambique 1964

Somalia 1964

Brazil 1964

Dominican Republic 1965

Haiti 1965

Thailand 1965

South Vietnam 1967

Bolivia 1971

Iraq 1971

Italy 1972

Portugal 1974

Angola 1975

Afghanistan 1979

South Yemen 1979

Grenada 1979

Nicaragua 1979

Nicaragua 1980

Chad 1981

Ethiopia 1981

Poland 1981

Cambodia 1982

Suriname 1982

Libya 1982

Liberia 1983

Chile 1964

Philippines 1984

Angola 1985

Haiti 1986

Panama 1987

That list is incomplete. For two examples: it omits Thailand 1948 when the CIA cut itself in on the profits from the international opium trade, and Indonesia 1965 when President Johnson helped organize the extermination of at least 500,000 land-reform proponents there and helped to install General Suharto (who then embezzled $15-35 billion from the country). Including just those two additional cases, they total to 64 U.S. coups during those 42 years 1947-1989. Also not included are coups that the author felt were only supported by the U.S. Government but not planned by the U.S. Government, such as allegedly “the 1967 Greek coup or the 1976 Argentine coup.” The author recognized that there might have been coups she didn’t know about. Furthermore, she was explicit that her study was aimed at supporting “a theory regarding the security motives driving America’s Cold War interventions.” That is clearly a false theory (that America’s foreign coups were done in order to protect U.S. national security — which was virtually never the case). Two examples showing it to be false were the two I mentioned that she had excluded: the 1948 CIA Thai coup to install a regime that would cut the CIA in for off-the-books funding of the CIA from the drug underworld (kickbacks, basically protection-money aid to the CIA), and the 1965 Indonesian coup to benefit U.S. owners of rubber plantations there. Routinely, scholars are willing to start with false assumptions in order to support an unrealistically favorable view of their Government. It’s myth-preserving scholarship, not science; and it is common; it’s routine in the social ‘sciences’.

A realistic presumption would be that ever since Truman became President in 1945 and started (in 1947, the year he started the CIA) America’s coups outside the Western hemisphere (O’Rourke also mentions that there had been U.S. coups in “Nicaragua (1909, 1910, and 1926), Honduras (1911, the Dominican Republic (1912, 1914, and 1916), Mexico (1914), Haiti (1915), and Costa Rica (1919)”), there have been around 80 of them since Truman came into office in 1945. During that same period, there have been at least 130 U.S. military invasions, plus countless illegal sanctions, in order to conquer countries it covets adding to its empire. After WW2, the vast majority of the world’s international aggressions — coups, invasions, subversions, and sanctions — have come from, or been initiated by, the U.S. Government. Rather than policing the world to maintain peace such as it claims, the U.S. has been the world’s biggest organized-criminal operation and source of wars, with no close second.

O’Rourke’s book studiously ignores that the post-1944 U.S. Government that has been mega-imperialistic and is driven by greed for evermore power and wealth by America’s billionaires, who benefit from these coups, wars, etc., which expand their mega-corporate empire.