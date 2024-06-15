This Day in Anarchist History: The Vinegar Revolt

On June 13th 2013in anarchist history, we remember The Vinegar Revolt, a series of protests turned into riots across the lands occupied by Brazil.

On June 13th 2013 ongoing demonstrations over a transit fair hike In São Paulo, Brazil erupted into a national uprising after police cracked down hard, arresting 60 people for simply possessing vinegar to protect themselves against the use of teargas.

Soon the demonstrations spread to many other cities and became one of the first documented use of the Black Bloc tactic in the country.

The violent and disruptive tactics of The Vinegar Revolt highlighted the wide gulf between the radical and institutional left and has even led to progressives conflating anarchists with the far-right.