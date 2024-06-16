Citibank Finances the Colonization of Palestine

by Visualizing Palestine / June 16th, 2024

Financing Jewish settlements in Palestine is financing the usurpation of Palestine, the oppression of Palestinians, allying with apartheid, and prioritizing profit over people.

