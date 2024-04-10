Take Action this U.S. Tax Day

April 15 is tax day in the U.S. The average individual U.S. taxpayer contributes $25.25 towards weapons for Israel each year, adding up to a staggering total of $3.8 billion that fuels violence and repression against the Palestinian people. Despite President Biden’s recent call for a ceasefire, the U.S. continues to send weapons to Israel, and Congress is currently considering sending $14.1 billion in additional military funding to further arm the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Instead of funding genocide, the U.S. could prioritize human life by investing in healthcare, housing, and other needs. We collaborated with the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) to visualize what $14.1 billion could do if it funded care, not killing.