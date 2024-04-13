Iran Confirms Launching “Extensive” Strike against Israel

The Islamic Republic has sent multiple drones toward the Jewish State, according to media reports

An operation has been carried out against Israeli targets in the Occupied Palestinian territories, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Monday night. The drone and missile strike was a response to “numerous crimes” supposedly committed by West Jerusalem, the statement said, among which was an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, it added.

“In response to the Zionist regime’s numerous crimes … and the martyrdom of a number of our country’s commanders and military advisors in Syria, the IRGC’s Aerospace Division launched tens of missiles and drones against certain targets inside the occupied territories,” the statement said.

The exact targets of the strike remain unknown. It is also unclear if the IRGC was referring to the Occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank or Israeli territory when announcing the strike. Several media outlets earlier reported that multiple drones were targeting Israeli territory. Tehran said it would provide further details about the operation “soon.”

The development came two weeks after an alleged Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus. The attack, which took place on April 1, killed seven officers of the IRGC’s Quds Force, including two generals.

Following the incident, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to deal Israel a “slap in the face.” US officials also warned West Jerusalem on Friday that Tehran could be preparing a massive strike against Israel over the weekend.