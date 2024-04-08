Divesting from Genocide and US Militarism

“War Tax Resisters” Protest with Their Money

War tax resisters are taking to the streets to call for an end to genocide and endless war. They are divesting from the taxes that fund war and investing in people, planet, and justice.

The US supports Israel with over $3 billion in military aid each year and has provided more military aid to Israel than any other country since the end of World War II. Since the beginning of 2022, the US has dedicated over $46 billion of military aid for war in Ukraine. Most of these funds will be used by the Department of Defense to replenish the military equipment and weapons that have been sent to Ukraine. Essentially, the funds are being used to purchase more military equipment and weapons from US weapons manufacturers.

The United States’ endless war on terror continues with drone warfare in Afghanistan. And the US continues its military presence outside its borders with over 800 military bases. In addition, the recently signed National Defense Authorization Act approved $886 billion in funding for fiscal year 2024.

Since US military spending only continues to increase with no end in sight, we are divesting from war by refusing to pay the federal tax dollars that fund it. Some will refuse all or a portion of their tax debt while others live below the taxable income level. We invite everyone to join us in this public campaign of civil disobedience to war and war funding.

Thousands of people across the United States—from Los Angeles to Manhattan—are protesting the US military budget on or around Tax Day (April 15). They will promote war tax resistance and highlight the deep flaws of our current budget.

Local actions will feature the Oregon Community for Peace showing a documentary about war tax resistance, “Burma Shave” sign displays during rush hour in Portland, Oregon, a vigil outside the IRS in Manhattan, and redirection of ceremonies where activists redirect tens of thousands of withheld federal tax dollars to underfunded organizations. Redirection ceremonies are set to happen in Oakland, California, Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Boston, Massachusetts.

The proposed federal budget for fiscal year 2025 continues to take our country in the wrong direction. The proposed budget would raise military spending to 45% of current federal spending with $2.52 trillion dedicated to past and present military expenses.

With the invasion of Gaza with US weapons, we have seen a historic increase in people calling our office, visiting our website, and attending war tax resistance trainings online and in person. We have also seen new groups form that are supportive of war tax resistance. For example We the People and the Tax Resistance Collective both formed to support tax resistance in response to the invasion of Gaza. (On Instagram, these groups can be found at @wtp.resist and @tax.resistance.collective. We have also seen Healthcare Workers for Palestine-Bay Area and the National Lawyers Guild host information sessions on war tax resistance.

Oliver in Portland, Oregon, states, “I refuse to allow my tax dollars to go towards directly funding Israel’s horrific genocide and ongoing ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people, and toward continued US military intervention across the globe.” Patricia Kirkpatrick and Justin Duffy of Worcester, Massachusetts state, “My partner and I will resist federal taxes this year out of moral principle. The US war machine has never held the interests of peace or humanity in mind or practice, and continues to be complicit in the Israeli government’s genocide of the Palestinian people. We will redirect our tax money to support local organizations working toward peace and justice here in our community.”

Resources:

War tax resisters are available for interviews. Please contact NWTRCC, 1-800-269-7464, gro.ccrtwnnull@ccrtwn, for contacts in your area.

