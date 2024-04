???? China blasts Israel at the UN:

"This is a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law and a breach of the sovereignty of both Syria and Iran. This attack is of an extremely vicious nature… 25 years ago, China's embassy in Yugoslavia was bombed by a US-led… pic.twitter.com/ipZTgzfKOj

— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) April 2, 2024