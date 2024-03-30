Why Are U.S.-imposed Problems the Main Headwind China Faces?

In 2023, China achieved a strong 5.2 percent GDP growth rate, leading major global economies and driving worldwide economic growth, despite facing a complex and severe economic landscape. Yet, what challenges lie ahead for China’s enduring economic growth? In the special edition of The Hub, Wang Guan talks to Jeffrey Sachs, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. “The U.S. is trying to put sticks to the spokes,” he said, adding that the main headwinds China is facing are U.S.-imposed problems, including high tariffs and technology bans. He also highlighted China’s leadership in technology and its efforts to enhance global ties.