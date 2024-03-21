The Paris Commune

Hello and welcome to the first of what we hope will be a many episodes of our new series, This Day in Anarchist History!

In this series we’ll make brief primers on historical anarchist events, uprisings, bios of famous anarchists and beginnings of autonomous communities around the world and throughout time. It’s our hope that by understanding our past we can put our current social movements into broader perspective and fight for a better future.

In our premier episode we examine The Paris Commune, a short lived uprising when a broad coalition of the working classes took control of the city on March 18, 1871 and held out under siege until the end of May when the French national army entered Paris and executed thousands of the rebels.

In the coming years, anarchists would seek vengeance for their comrades who fell at the Paris commune.