The War of Numbers

Palestinian numbers do not count

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), a war by Israelis against the Palestinian population for more than 75 years has become a global war against the Jews.

“The Global War on the Jews, Anti-Semitism surges, even in the West, which shows why Israel exists,“ by The Editorial Board WSJ, Oct. 30, 2023.

The disturbing fact of the past month is that Jews are under attack not only in Israel and not only by Hamas. The weeks since the barbaric Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of Israel have witnessed physical assaults on Jews the world over, including in the U.S. and Europe. This most modern of pogroms—global, televised, politicized—demonstrates exactly what is at stake as Israel ramps up its defensive war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Islamist group and its Western enablers are pursuing or justifying a genocidal war against Jews, not merely a territorial dispute with Israel. And since Western governments too often seem unable to protect the Jewish minorities in their midst, Israel must defend itself as the only safe home for the Jewish people.

To make the WSJ report official, we have the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Recording a “Dramatic Increase in U.S. Antisemitic Incidents Following Oct. 7 Hamas Massacre.”

ADL recorded a total of 312 anti-Semitic incidents between Oct. 7-23, 2023, 190 of which were directly linked to the war in Israel and Gaza.

When conflict erupts in Israel, antisemitic incidents soon follow in the U.S. and globally,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “From white supremacists in California displaying antisemitic banners on highway overpasses to radical anti-Zionists harassing Jewish people because of their real or perceived support for the Jewish state, we are witnessing a disturbing rise in antisemitic activity here while the war rages overseas.

Here is a sampling of incidents reported across the country, a few of which are rigorously confirmed:

On Oct. 8 in Clifton, NJ: A car with individuals holding Palestinian flags appeared to intentionally swerve out of its lane, nearly hitting a visibly Jewish family.

On Oct. 9 in Detroit, MI: A Jewish student was harassed, shoved and called “Fucking Zionist” while painting a free speech rock with an Israeli flag on the campus of Wayne State University.

On Oct. 10 in Los Angeles, CA: An individual shouted “I am Hamas” and made death threats to Jewish individuals standing by a Kosher restaurant.

On Oct. 12 in Indianapolis, IN: A man carrying an Israeli flag was allegedly assaulted by a pro-Palestinian protestor.

On Oct. 15 in New York, NY: An individual allegedly punched a Jewish woman in the face at Grand Central Terminal. When she asked why, he responded: “You are Jewish.”

On Oct. 15 in Walnut Creek, CA: White Lives Matter California, a white supremacist group, held a rally on a highway overpass and displayed signs stating: “Save Gaza,” “No More Wars for I$rael” and “Watch Europa the Last Battle.”

On Oct. 18 in New York, NY: A group of Israeli individuals were harassed and at least one assaulted by a pro-Palestinian protestor in Times Square.

Tens of Palestinians are murdered and hundreds are wounded each day, whole families slaughtered, 70% of housing destroyed, people forced to wander on meager diets, some starving, hospitals demolished and no place to treat the wounded, and those happening are not important to the WSJ, the ADL, the U.S. government and most of the U.S. media ─ important is that a few Jews (who support the genocide) have been harassed. The latter is the extent of the global war against the Jews, for which WSJ blames Hamas. Is this a valid description of our world from a responsible newspaper or is this a story from The Onion? I cannot believe that America’s foremost financial journal published this article. Next, we might read in the WSJ that “Stage Coaches are the next great growth prospect, expected to overtake Tesla in energy-efficient vehicles.”

Put the incidents into numbers:

The ADL reports 312 incidents (????) of anti-Semitism in the United States, none resulting in death (one death accidentally happened in California when a pro-Israeli demonstrator engaged pro-Palestinian demonstrators) or serious injuries.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said it “received 3,578 complaints during the last three months of 2023, amid what it called ‘an ongoing wave of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate.’ Complaints of employment discrimination led the list with 662 instances; hate crimes and hate incidents were reported 472 times; and education discrimination 448 times.” These complaints are only from the last three months of 2023 and are ten times the charges (???) of anti-Semitism. Included in the incidents were “a November shooting in Vermont where three students of Palestinian descent were shot and the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American child in Illinois in October.”

On March 26, the Palestinian Health Ministry cited that “at least 32,414 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last October. A ministry statement said that 74,787 other Palestinians have also been injured in the onslaught. Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers are unable to reach them.” According to the UN, “85% of Gaza’s population is internally displaced with acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.”

Wonder if the Jews involved in the global war against the Jews will be willing to exchange places with the Gazans who are out strolling every day in the open air, cooking in rustic fireplaces, camping out in the evenings along the beautiful beaches, and just having a wonderful time.

Ooh, wait a second, could it be a coincidence that the PBS News Hour had an extensive report on the Russian imprisonment of one of Wall Street Journal reporters, Evan Gershkovich, whom they mention as being “the son of Russian Jewish immigrants?” Why the Jewish identification? If Evan was Catholic, would PBS mention his parents were Catholic?

Haven’t seen any PBS programs on Americans detained at Ben Gurion airport, languishing in Israeli prisons, killed by Israeli forces, and reporters killed by Israeli snipers. Two American brothers were detained in Gaza by Israeli forces during February and are being held in Ashkelon prison. A U.S. citizen, Samaher Esmail, who lives in New Orleans, “is being held in detention by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank over alleged ‘incitement on social media.’” Not much coverage of their plights.

While on the topic of how the Zionists influence the worldwide media —internet, newspapers, radio, television, comic books, cinema, theater, magazines, books, educational tools, Quora, Facebook, X, and the Dead Sea Scrolls, permit me to touch on an encounter I had with Senator Joseph Lieberman, my namesake, who recently died.

Joe arranged an evening meeting with his Connecticut constituency, which I was interested in attending to learn how Senators approach their votes and how voters approach their Senators. Among the “voters” were AIPAC representatives who set up a table recruiting for AIPAC. The discussion and questions were a pep rally for Israel, which to Joe’s credit, he toned down. I don’t remember if there was any recruiting for the Israeli Offense Force but if it ran short of manpower, they knew where to go.

Just to show the tentacles of the Zionists, appraise the use of the discussion group Quora for the most insidious and disgusting propaganda. A question that will receive an answer that defames the Palestinians and elevates the Israelis is posed:

Why are there many fancy cars and big houses in Gaza if it is so poor?

An answer is offered.

Good question!

The answer will not be so good: there are many things in Gaza that not every decent European country (for example, Estonia or Lithuania) has, because the whole world supports Gaza in gratitude for terrorism against Israel. To find out the number of holders of Gaza, just look at the list of countries voting pro-Palestinian and anti-Israeli declarations and UN resolutions – all these legal entities are holders (pimps) of Gaza. New buildings on the seashore, where the foot of the Israeli military does not set foot, as well as reporters (just in case of information leakage), so all the pictures are from “private collections”! And this is not Israel, this is definitely Gaza – there are no Israeli flags anywhere, but we have them everywhere. Just don’t ask if there are rockets or rocket factories hidden in the basements of these buildings – I don’t know.

When someone comments that Palestinians are well educated, resourceful, and resilient and Israel engages in apartheid, the fangs come out.

Are you a goat enjoying terrorists up your arse, or just a useful idiot repeating whatever you hear? Israel has millions of Israeli Arabs, who are mostly those Palestinians that didn’t move away when Arab league told them to (planning to destroy Israel the next day after its independence was proclaimed). Israeli Arabs are in IDF, media, parliament, court etc. Now, in contrast, how about any Jew in Palestine or any of the surrounding countries? Apartheid much?

I answered the mendacious and crass comment with this authoritative reply and the comment was initially deleted.

Vulgar replies indicate the person knows nothing and therefore reverts to distractions. Almost the entire world and respected agencies cite Israel as an Apartheid state; I guess only you know better. Yes, Israeli Arabs cannot purchase property, cannot get loans, cannot obtain government housing, cannot live to live where they want, and cannot marry a Jew in Israel. Go to Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians and get the scoop. I trust Amnesty before trusting you.

Quora eventually reinstated my comment but does nothing about the myriad of comments from Israel’s supporters that violate platform policy for hate speech, harassment, bullying, and plain nonsense.

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, displayed, to an unbelievable extent, the manipulation of minds by a remark she made during her first visit to Israel after Hamas’ October attack. “In these days we are all Israelis,” which means. “We are all genocidal killers.” What relation do contemporary Germans have with World War II happenings and what do those happenings have to do with allowing the genocide of an innocent people? What is she talking about? Oh, I understand ─ Germans have the GG, the Genocide Gene, and support genocide whenever and wherever.

Almost all news dispatches use the words, “the Jewish state of Israel, and “the terrorist state of Iran.” How do so many news agencies manage to use the same description, and why? The more correct words are, “the terrorist state of Israel,” and “the Islamic state of Iran.”

Inability to counter the Zionist influence in the thought process is the major problem for those who recognize the genocide. Suppression of campus protests against the genocide and replacement of the protests by those favoring the genocide with a fraudulent anti-Semitism demonstrates that the world is callous to the extensive damage done by manipulation of the mindset — fiction replaces reality, cruelty replaces humanity, a few evil dictate over masses of good, corruption replaces dedication, and destruction replacements construction. Israel and its cohorts are leading the world to an abyss. Although there are myriads of well-directed activities and hard-working and dedicated persons, nobody has implemented an effective plan to stop the descent into the inferno and gathered unified forces that react to the alarm and offer hints of salvation.

Nationalist USA permits a foreign nation to control its government.

Free Media USA permits a foreign government to control its media.

Democratic USA together with the United Kingdom, and Germany permits Israel to commit genocide.

The Jewish people permit the new Sicarri to bring them tragedy and they await their ultimate fate.