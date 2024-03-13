The New Sicarii

The Jews face a hostile world

There is no escape — the world identifies Jews with genocide of the Palestinian people and will not allow the Zionists to continue to play victim. Israel calls itself a Jewish state and millions of Jews throughout the world voice praises for that state. Having foreign Jews acquiesce to the slaughter of innocents generates additional animosity to the already despised Zionists. The Jews face a hostile world.

This hostility is not unique. Throughout ancient history, and buried from general knowledge, Jewish tribes were involved in horrific wars, suffered wrath and generated wrath, and lived a blood-soaked history that injured others and caused themselves to be decimated. Self-destructive forces have been prevalent throughout Jewish history and brought tragedy to Jewish populations. The Zionists are the heirs to the original Sicarii, assuming the role of uniting Jews to self-destruction and destruction of others. A specific element in the Zionist genocide of the Palestinian people, which is absent in other genocides, shows the world the existence of the Sicarii in contemporary Israel and sends an alert to take strong action to prevent the destruction the Sicarii have planned for the people of the Levant. Jews, euphoric about gaining a slice of the universe for themselves, have been unaware of the horrors committed upon others and upon them. A world awakened too late to the genocide of the Palestinian people remains unaware of the horrors still to come.

Some regard them as the first political terrorists and writting the narrative on terrorism. Rejecting other landscapes but their narrow view of the world, they believed their inner might could defeat the invincible Romans. They killed co-religionists who refused to continue the battle. By using concealed daggers to dispatch their foes, the assassins acquired the name Sicarii ─ a suicide-prone sect that took fellow Jews with them to death.

The Sicarii played a principal role in provoking the Roman onslaught against the Jewish population in Jerusalem and the eventual destruction of the city. Their characteristics — victimhood, no compromise, use of daggers to resolve issues, generating hate, and creating victims

History tells us that populations never learn from history and proceed to commit the same mistakes. The Jews have followed this principle; Sicarii have been prevalent throughout Jewish history and brought tragedy to Jewish populations.

After Nebuchadnezzar II conquered and destroyed Jerusalem in 586 B.C., and a substantial number of Hebrews exiled to Babylon, these Hebrews were involved in a massacre. Not supported by historical documents, the Jewish feast of Purim celebrates an escape from death, from being marked for extinction by Haman, an advisor to Persian Emperor Xerxes. Many Jews refuse to recite the Megilla, the Book of Esther, that tells a dark part of the story, the Jewish massacre of 75,000 Persians, including Haman’s children.

This ancient history is obscure and unproven. Here is an excerpt from A critical evaluation of causalities of the genocide in Esther 3:8–15: Lawlessness and revolt of the Jewish diaspora community, (Temba T. Rugwiji Sep 28, 2022, HTS Teologiese Studies / Theological Studies.)

Examined from a security and defence perspective, Haman’s position should be given its merit because the Jews disobeyed the Persian laws and did not show respect to the Persian authorities. The study employs a narrative approach to argue that the Jewish diaspora community orchestrated the genocide by disobeying the Persian laws. It is further argued that Haman had correctly foreseen it coming and confided with Emperor Xerxes. The study will also discuss Haman as a strategist who speculated a possible Jewish revolt, which was confirmed by the massacre of 75 000 people including Haman’s children (9:1–10).

Roman crushing of the Jewish rebellion in Jerusalem in 67 AD did not stop Jewish rebellions in Roman territories. Thirty-eight years later, Jewish tribes in Crete, Cyrenaica (modern-day eastern Libya), Cyprus, Mesopotamia, and the Aegean took advantage of Roman struggles with other nations to start the Kitos war. According to Roman history, the war “spiraled out of control resulting in a widespread slaughter of Roman citizens and others by the Jewish rebels. The rebellions were finally crushed by Roman legionary forces, chiefly by the Roman general Luseis Quietus, whose name gave the conflict its title.”

The Jewish Encyclopedia describes the Cyrene massacres:

By this outbreak, Libya was depopulated to such an extent that a few years later new colonies had to be established there.

Under the leadership of one Artemion, the Cypriot Jews participated in the great uprising against the Romans under Trajan, and they are reported to have massacred 240,000 Greeks (From Dio Cassius, lxviii. 32, and evidently greatly exaggerated). A small Roman army was dispatched to the island, soon reconquering the capital. After the revolt had been fully defeated, laws were created forbidding any Jews to live on the island.

Wars undertaken with no possibility of permanent victory assured destruction of Jewish populations. More puzzling is that these wars occurred during times when history indicates the Jews were relatively accepted and free to practice their religion in the Empire.

PBS describes the life of Jews in Rome.

Jews had lived in Rome since the second century BC. Julius Caesar and Augustus supported laws that allowed Jews protection to worship as they chose. Synagogues were classified as colleges to get around Roman laws banning secret societies and the temples were allowed to collect the yearly tax paid by all Jewish men for temple maintenance. There had been upsets: Jews had been banished from Rome in 139 BC, again in 19 AD and during the reign of Claudius. However, they were soon allowed to return and continue their independent existence under Roman law.

Fighting and losing two wars against impossible odds was not sufficiently punishing. Simon Bar Kokhba, a proclaimed Messiah, commandeered another revolt against the Roman Empire during the years 132-136 AD. The revolt temporarily succeeded in establishing an independent state in parts of Judea for two years until the Roman army overcame the rebellion. Result: The Romans barred Jews from Jerusalem, except for Tisah B’av, a fast day that commemorates the destruction of the Jerusalem Temples. Sicarii among the Jews continued for centuries with false Messiahs and troubling figures who defied authority in losing causes.

Contemporary Sicarii

The underground war fought by Jewish militias against the British Mandate exposed more Sicarii.

After the Altalena, a ship purchased by the renegade Irgun militia and containing fighters and military equipment for the Irgun, arrived in Tel Aviv in June 1948, on David Ben Gurion’s orders, the Haganah sank the ship and killed 16 members of the right-wing Irgun militia.

Menachem Begin orchestrated The King David Hotel bombing in Jerusalem on 22 July 1946, which killed 91 people, including 17 Jews.

The Jewish underground organization, Lehi, of which Isaac Shamir was known as a member, assassinated British Minister Resident in the Middle East, Lord Moyne, and United Nations mediator Folke Bernadotte.

During the last 70 years, more disturbing and violent acts against Jews have been committed by a variety of Jewish groups, considered religious terrorist organizations in Israel.

Brit HaKanaim was a radical religious Jewish underground organization, which operated in Israel between 1950, and 1953. The movement’s ultimate goal ─ establish a state run by Jewish religious law.

The Kingdom of Israel group was active in Israel in the 1950s. The group viewed the secularization of Jewish North African immigrants as a direct assault on the religious Jewish way of life and a threat to the ultra-Orthodox community. Members were caught trying to bomb the Israeli Ministry of Education in May 1953.

Keshet (1981-1989), an anti-Zionist Haredi group, focused on bombing property without loss of life.

Sicarii, an Israeli terrorist group founded in 1989, plotted arson and graffiti attacks on leftist Jewish politicians who proposed rapprochement with the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Lehava, an extreme religious minority, closely associated with the political party Otzma Yehudit, which is led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, objects to most personal relationships between Jews and non-Jews and is opposed to Christian presence in Israel.

The Revolt terror group, founded in 2011, claims the secular State of Israel has no right to exist; they hope to create a Jewish Kingdom in Israel. Arabs will be killed if they refuse to leave.

Gush Emunim (the block of the faithful), an Israeli messianic movement, committed several acts of anti-Arab terror in the West Bank during the 1980s and also planned to blow up the Muslim Dome of the Rock.

The Kach movement, founded in the early 1970s by Rabbi Meir Kahane and the Jewish American Defense League, was most known for the action of Baruch Goldstein, who killed 29 worshipping Muslims and injured about 150 others in the al-Ibrahimi Mosque (the Cave of the Patriarchs) in Hebron.

The Settler movement dispossesses Palestinian land and harms Palestinians with impunity as if they have the right and privilege from a higher authority to commit crimes in any way they want.

The Zionists are the most violent and despicable Sicarii in the history of the Jews. They do not permit the deceased from the Holocaust tragedy to rest and use the Holocaust victims in multiple agendas —a money-making industry of books, films, and plays, reparations for victimization, special advantages by gaining sympathy, and, for the post-1967 Zionists, a means to rationalize their oppression of the Palestinian people. For the new Zionists, the world is a sewer of anti-Semitism waiting to commit another Holocaust on the Jewish people and only a strong and united Israel can escape the catastrophe, a prophecy they seem only too eager to make happen.

In popularizing the Holocaust for their purposes, Zionism found a way to convince the world to agree with their principal agendas —incorporation of all Palestine as a Jewish state and elimination of the indigenous people from their ancestral homes. On the way to accomplishing the aims, the Zionists reduced those who died in the WWII catastrophe to unwilling accomplices in the Zionist committed genocide and revealed the sinister motives that continually publicized the Holocaust. Media support and publication of Zionist propaganda have enraged the world against perceived Jewish control of media sources and are responsible for criticisms of the Jewish community.

Eighty years after the event, the Holocaust is publicized with another film —The Zone of Interest, a fictitious story of Rudolf Höss, German Commandant of the Auschwitz Camp, and his family, doing their daily chores in their home close to the concentration camp. With no historical value and no entertainment value, who, other than those that get their jollies from hearing people scream, would be interested in this lugubrious and sinister nightmare? Admittedly, I have not seen the film and will not see it. Usually, a drama has a protagonist and the audience sympathizes with the protagonist. I wonder who is the protagonist in this film and how will the protagonist gain sympathy.

Supplicant PBS Nightly News spent 10m minutes discussing the film as a possible Academy Award winner. Time to investigate the nomination process. I looked but could not find the phrase, “This is a paid advertisement,” paid by we know who.

Note: At the Academy Award ceremony, the film’s director, Jonathan Glazer, spoke against the memory of the Holocaust being used to justify Israel’s war in Gaza. However, the film was prepared and finished much before the latest atrocities on the Gazans and does serve to justify, in many minds, Israel’s attack on the Gazans. Glazer was caught in the realization of having released the film at the wrong time and revealed it could have a sinister purpose.

Because the sought attachment is localized to the events during the Holocaust occurrence, Zionism has no proven attachment to the WWII Holocaust. Looking back and examining the role Zionism played in shaping the thoughts and motives of those who engineered the genocide leads to another discussion and other conclusions. The question asked, “Did Zionism play a role in causing the WWII Holocaust may be wrongly worded. The preferred wording is, “If there were no Zionism, would there have been no Holocaust? That question will be explored in a future article.

The most distressing approval of Zionism is that Zionist Israel, descendants of those murdered by Nazis, displays characteristics similar to the Nazi state. No question, it is obvious for anyone to observe.

The most specific comparisons of Israel to Nazi Germany result from its constant wars and policies that insinuate Israel as a repressive and militaristic nation. Similar to Nazi Germany, Israel combines a virulent nationalism with militarism and a nation purified for a selected ethnicity

Irredentism

Annexation of territories administered by another state on the grounds of common ethnicity or prior historical possession drove the Third Reich. Israel’s irredentism regains mythical lands and joins a single folk in these lands.

Military adventures

The Third Reich fought continuous wars for about eight years. Israel has fought continuously for 65 years

Using overwhelming military force to subdue powerless antagonists

The Nazis and its Panzer troops went full attack against all opponents, regardless of their strength. Israel uses a strategy that minimizes its casualties, and despite its claim of being a humane army, has always attacked with pulverizing force with kill ratios of tens to one and having civilians constitute a large proportion of casualties

Racist laws

Although the term ‘right of return’ refers to a principle of international law and gives any person the right to return or re-enter his/her country of origin, the Israeli ‘right of return’ only permits foreign Jews to gain citizenship in a country that is not of their origin, and does not permit immigration of non-Jews, such as Palestinian refugees. Because marriages must be performed by a rabbi, a Jew cannot marry a non-Jew within the boundaries of Israel, similar to a Nuremberg Law that prohibited marriage between Jews and other Germans. Laws and actions favor the Jewish majority and impede the Arab minority. Few Palestinian Israelis can rent housing or buy property in West Jerusalem and purchase property in Israel; immigrant Jews can acquire property but are not allowed to sell the property to Arab citizens; few, if any Arabs, have been able to purchase government-sponsored housing, and a separation of ethnicities results in the separation of their activities, recreation centers, schools, and education.

Severe repression in occupied territories

Comparison of the German occupation during the West European “peace years,” from the fall of France until the United States entered the war, which was before the construction of the labor camps and mass killings, with Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, shows the repressions have similar intensity.

Killing of opposition and punitive measures after an attack.

The Nazis used punitive measures and collective punishment to terrorize captive people and diminish resistance. Israel has done the same. The Nazis had Lidice, a village they destroyed after the assassination of Reinhard Heydrich, the Nazi leader in Bohemia and Moravia. In a 1953 retaliation for a Palestinian guerrilla incursion into Israel that killed several Israeli civilians, the Israeli military raided the West Bank village of Qibya, killed 67 Palestinians, and destroyed 56 houses. Palestine has been victim to tens of mini-Lidicies ─ destruction of areas and houses due to accusations of being the homes of suicide bombers.

Kristallnacht

The Jews in Nazi Germany had Kristallnacht, a day when Jewish shops and synagogues were attacked after a youth of Jewish faith assassinated a German official in Paris. Constant attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza signify that almost every night in Palestine is Kristallnacht.



Ethnic cleansing

The Nazis had plans to rearrange populations and place German populations in the most fertile areas. After the 1948 and 1967 wars, Israel destroyed 412 Palestinian villages and eventually created 1.2 million refugees who were refused return to their homes.

Propaganda

The Israel propaganda machine exceeds that of the Nazis due to its international reach, churning out each day books, films, and articles that extend memories of the Holocaust, references to anti-Semitism, and the greatness of little Israel that needs support as it fights against the world’s evils. An army of several hundreds of thousands of Israeli supporters, including Israeli-planted “emigrants” to the United States and Germany, invade civic life and institutions throughout the Western world.

Genocide

Israel’s policies have paved a route to destruction of the Palestinian people. Hopelessness, despair, immobility, lack of redress for the loss of their lands, economic insecurity, and constant attacks against their persona and livelihood drive the Palestinians to a difficult existence.

In a letter, published in The New York Times, August 23, 2014, the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network called for a full economic, cultural, and academic boycott of Israel. They wrote, “We must raise our collective voices and use our collective power to bring about an end to all forms of racism, including the ongoing genocide of Palestinian people.” Of the 327 signatories, 40 survived the Holocaust and the other 287 were descendants of Holocaust survivors or victims.

Not touched upon and most disturbing is the unique feature of the genocide of the Palestinians. Previous genocides had majority groups contesting minority groups they sensed had seized power and were crushing them.

The October 1965 – March 1966 massacre in Indonesia of hundreds of thousands in the anti-communist purge after Suharto grasped power from Sukarno alluded to the economic and political power that the Chinese residents and communists enjoyed during Sukarno’s regime.

The July 1994 Rwandan genocide of the majority Hutus against the minority Tutsi population occurred from Hutu resentment of the Tutsi’s economic and military control.

The 2016 brutal attacks on the minority Rohingya people in Myanmar came from the military and the local adjoining Rakhine population. The latter accused the Rohingya of intruding upon their territory and attacks against its people.

The WWII Holocaust was driven partly by a Nazi concept of being a racially superior people and defining Jews as an inferior race. Another reason was the Nazi fear that the German Jews had acquired too much economic power, media control, and political influence, and were a significant challenge to the Nazi regime.

The genocide of the Palestinian people does not have the identifying characteristic of a majority fearing the power of the minority; just the opposite, in this case, a small minority usurped the power from a larger majority. This characteristic sets the Palestinian genocide apart from other genocides, brings it to a new dimension, and modifies the accepted thrust of the Zionist mission.

Perceived as a means to rescue the Jewish people from repression and domination, little of which existed at that time in the emancipated Western world, the Zionists were Jews who could not integrate with others. They were not rejected; they rejected integration and created a spurious universe of being victims of anti-Semitism and being leaders with moral superiority. Driven by the same philosophy that describes Nazism, the development of Zionism within their created state of Israel returned the population to the atavistic remnants of a contrived ancient kingdom and resurrection of its Sicarii element, which is similar to that of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) — violent, shared collective that rejects the others, state and religion bound together, strict interpretation of religious writings, and cleaning the land of infidels. The settler movement and Lehava, together with the political party Otzma Yehudit, which is led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, have told the world of their objections to close personal relationships between Jews and non-Jews and their opposition to Christian presence in Israel. The genocide of the Palestinian people reflects those beliefs; it is not because they are Palestinians, it is because they are not Jews. An innocent word languishes while Itamar Ben-Gvir and his cohorts tell everyone that after they cleanse the occupied areas of the Palestinians, they will eventually cleanse Israel of all non-Jews and demolish all Christian and Muslim institutions and symbols.

The lethal combination of a state with Nazi ideology and Sicarii leadership cannot be allowed another day. The world must continue and continue, without faltering, to organize all its power and subdue these transgressions on justice, normality, peace, and stability. The Jewish people who supported this tyranny are the greatest enemy of their own and have placed themselves in the position of the most hated, now and forever. The strong reaction to Israel’s present genocidal operations should not diminish but grow and grow until the Zionist Sicarii are defeated. U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted the difficulty in achieving that defeat. In the most uproarious and ignorant statement uttered by a U.S. chief executive, Joe Biden said, “No Jew anywhere is safe without Israel.”

Every Jew, including me, knows that Biden’s phrase is ridiculous; I never felt even the slightest threat or danger and don’t know anyone who has. Israel has shown that “no Jew anywhere is safe with Israel.” Nobody is talking about demolishing Israel; they are talking about apartheid Israel demolishing itself and taking the Jews with it. There is no threat to apartheid Israel’s existence. There is a threat to Palestinian existence ─ two separate issues.

Joe Biden, another Sicarii with a dagger in his sleeve, is a threat to the United States people he does not serve and, by serving the dictates of AIPAC, a threat to all Jews No Jew is safe with Joe Biden as president and with an Israel that is shaped by Nazi doctrines and led by Sicarii followers. MAAJSA — Make Americans and Jews Safe Again.