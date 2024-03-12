Poll in Israel: 74% of Jews, 17% of Arabs, Endorse Completing the Genocide

Rafah is the southwesternmost city in Gaza, and until now it had a population of around 28,000, but 1.4 million Gazans are now sheltering there after having evacuated from Israel’s bombing of them in the rest of Gaza; and, so, if Israel now extends its air force’s fully U.S.-armed bombing campaign into that city, then this might finish-off (complete the extermination of) the Gazan people (the residents in Gaza).

A poll of Israelis was published by the Israel Democracy Institute on 10 March 2024, titled “War in Gaza Survey 12”, and here are its main findings:

“How should Israel proceed with its military operations in Rafah? [to put it bluntly — which they don’t — whether to invade it, or not?]” (%[Yes]):

74% of Israel’s Jews, 17% of Israel’s Arabs, 64.5% of all Israelis.

In other words: 64.5% of all Israelis, 74% of Israel’s Jews, and 17% of Israel’s Arabs, want those Gazans — just like the other 900,000 Gazans — to be eliminated.

“Israel’s Standing in the International Arena”

47% of Israelis say yes, Israel is supported by the world; 52.5% say no, it’s not.

On 3 March 2024, the Wall Street Journal headlined “U.S. Voter Sympathy for Palestinians Grows as Israel War Drags On, WSJ Poll Finds: Many Americans think Israel has gone too far; majority disapproves of Biden’s handling of the conflict”, and reported the following answers to their question “Do you think Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip in response to the October 7th attack by Hamas have gone too far [42%], not gone far enough [19%], or been about right [24%]/?”

America is the only nation that has unconditionally backed Israel’s Government at the U.N. and has consistently done so even after Israel started on 17 October 2023 its bombing — and the great intensification of its longstanding siege against — the residents in Gaza, to drive them to starvation, if not immediately to death. U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that under no conditions would the U.S. Government ever place any conditions whatsoever on its supplying of weapons and of ammunition and of intelligence-assistance, to Israel’s Government — that what Israel’s Government does with this American assistance is Israel’s business, not America’s, and won’t be America’s concern, though he personally objects to unintentional bombing of civilians.

According to the U.S. Government and its allies, the war in Gaza started with the attack in Israel by Hamas on 7 October 2023 (an attack which has been overwhelmingly misrepresented in the U.S.-and-allied press) and is aimed only at eliminating Hamas, but according to all other countries it started actually in 1948 with Zionist Jews’ operation of ethnic cleansing, starting then, to expel or exterminate Arabs from Palestine, what Arabs call the “Nakba” or “catastrophe,” which long preceded Hamas and has continued with varying levels of intensity ever since that time. So, now, Israel wants to finish-off at least the Gazan part of the job.